KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home - Angola
108 S. West Street
Angola, IN 46703
(260) 665-2211
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gateway Nazarene Church
255 N. Gerald Lett Ave
Angola, IN
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Gateway Nazarene Church
255 N. Gerald Lett Ave
Angola, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marita Lovell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marita Lovell


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marita Lovell Obituary

ANGOLA - Marita D. Lovell, 85, died unexpectedly Monday, April 1, 2019, at home in Angola.

Marita was born Sept. 9, 1933, in Winchester, Indiana, to Everett H. and Martha Louise (Fenimore) Coddington. She retired from her full-time work at the Steuben County Auditor's Office in 1999, after which she worked part time at United Way, and helped update the map records in the auditor's office. Previously, she served as the head cook at the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County, as well as the head cook at Purdue Limberlost Camp in LaGrange.

Marita is survived by her husband, Jack D. Lovell Sr.; her four children, Connie (Brant) Kaufman of Angola, Jack (Gayle) Lovell Jr. of Jacksonville, Florida, Kim (Rick) Meyers of Angola and Sheryl (Les) Neal of West Des Moines, Iowa; seven grandchildren, Joe (Angie) Kaufman, Heather Kaufman-Perry, Kyle Kaufman, Beth Koomler, Sarah Koomler, Haley (T.J.) Helwig and Jared Neal; and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her grandson, Brett Neal.

Marita and Jack met in church in Winchester in 1947 when she was 14 and he was 16. They were married in 1952 and celebrated their 66th anniversary in December. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and enjoyed cooking and sewing for her family.

Memorial services for Marita D. Lovell will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Gateway Nazarene Church, 255 N. Gerald Lett Ave., Angola. The family will welcome friends from 10 a.m. to service time Saturday.

Memorial gifts may be given to: Gateway Nazarene Church 255 N. Gerald Lett Ave., Angola, IN 46703.

To send condolences to the family please visit hejohnsonfh.com.

Arrangements and assisting the family have been entrusted to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Angola.

Published in KPCNews on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home - Angola
Download Now