ANGOLA - Marita D. Lovell, 85, died unexpectedly Monday, April 1, 2019, at home in Angola.

Marita was born Sept. 9, 1933, in Winchester, Indiana, to Everett H. and Martha Louise (Fenimore) Coddington. She retired from her full-time work at the Steuben County Auditor's Office in 1999, after which she worked part time at United Way, and helped update the map records in the auditor's office. Previously, she served as the head cook at the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County, as well as the head cook at Purdue Limberlost Camp in LaGrange.

Marita is survived by her husband, Jack D. Lovell Sr.; her four children, Connie (Brant) Kaufman of Angola, Jack (Gayle) Lovell Jr. of Jacksonville, Florida, Kim (Rick) Meyers of Angola and Sheryl (Les) Neal of West Des Moines, Iowa; seven grandchildren, Joe (Angie) Kaufman, Heather Kaufman-Perry, Kyle Kaufman, Beth Koomler, Sarah Koomler, Haley (T.J.) Helwig and Jared Neal; and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her grandson, Brett Neal.

Marita and Jack met in church in Winchester in 1947 when she was 14 and he was 16. They were married in 1952 and celebrated their 66th anniversary in December. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and enjoyed cooking and sewing for her family.

Memorial services for Marita D. Lovell will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Gateway Nazarene Church, 255 N. Gerald Lett Ave., Angola. The family will welcome friends from 10 a.m. to service time Saturday.

Memorial gifts may be given to: Gateway Nazarene Church 255 N. Gerald Lett Ave., Angola, IN 46703.

To send condolences to the family please visit hejohnsonfh.com.

Arrangements and assisting the family have been entrusted to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Angola.