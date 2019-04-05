KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services
502 N. Main Street
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 925-3918
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Casebeer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Casebeer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marjorie Casebeer Obituary

AVILLA - Marjorie E. Casebeer, 90, of Avilla, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Presence Sacred Heart Home in Avilla.

Marjorie was born July 5, 1928, in Auburn, a daughter of the late George and Gertrude Daum. Marjorie was a beloved wife and mother, lifelong homemaker, sometime painter and organist.

Marjorie is survived by sons, Kenneth Casebeer of Ashville, North Carolina, and David Casebeer of Mount Shasta, California; daughter, Ann Casebeer of Calgary, Alberta, Canada; a sister, Irene Allen of Avilla; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry M. Casebeer of Auburn.

Private burial will be held in Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn.

Arrangements are by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.

To sign the online guest book, visit pinningtonfh.com.

Published in KPCNews on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now