AVILLA - Marjorie E. Casebeer, 90, of Avilla, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Presence Sacred Heart Home in Avilla.

Marjorie was born July 5, 1928, in Auburn, a daughter of the late George and Gertrude Daum. Marjorie was a beloved wife and mother, lifelong homemaker, sometime painter and organist.

Marjorie is survived by sons, Kenneth Casebeer of Ashville, North Carolina, and David Casebeer of Mount Shasta, California; daughter, Ann Casebeer of Calgary, Alberta, Canada; a sister, Irene Allen of Avilla; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry M. Casebeer of Auburn.

Private burial will be held in Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn.

Arrangements are by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.

