Marjorie Cornwell ALBION - In the afternoon of April 7, 2019, Marjorie "Marge" Belle Grimes Cornwell of Albion passed away, after illnesses of Parkinson's and cancer, while with her family at Hickory Creek of Kendallville at age 79. Marge was born in Paris, Kentucky, on Sept. 21, 1939. She was the second child of Iva Mae Florence Grimes and William Everett Grimes. Marge had fond memories of growing up around the Asbury College campus in Wilmore, Kentucky, and also of The Methodist Children's Home of Kentucky in Versailles. Both were places her father had been employed. She graduated from Asbury College, earning a degree in teaching. She taught a few years, and also worked as a preschool teacher, and directed a daycare center. On Aug. 11, 1962, she married David Lee Cornwell of Huntington, West Virginia, and Chesapeake, Ohio. The couple initially settled in Versailles, Kentucky, and started a family. Later they moved to Dallas, Texas, where they lived for several years. Eventually, they relocated to northeastern Indiana and lived in several communities. While in Indiana, she obtained a master's degree in mental health counseling, at Saint Francis University. Counseling became her passion. She was an avid seamstress, making clothing, purses and quilts. Many of her projects were given to charity or as gifts to friends and family. She was preceded in death by parents, Iva and Everett Grimes; her sister, Doris Mae Grimes Kelien; and by an adopted son, Ronald Ray (Pilgrim) Cornwell. Marge is survived by her husband, David Cornwell; and her daughters, Jeanette Buchanan (Robert) and Diana Cornwell. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Lance Cornwell, Brandy Smith (Joshua), Jesse Chapman, Blake Buchanan, Conrad Cornwell and Hope Pierce. She has four surviving great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Hickory Creek of Kendallville, who gave loving care during her final six months of life. There will be a memorial service on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Plymouth Congregational Church, 501 W. Berry St., Fort Wayne. Memorials may be sent to the Boar's Head and Yule Log Festival at Plymouth Congregational Church, Fort Wayne. Making a life-affirming decision years ago, Marge donated her body to the Anatomical Education Program at Indiana University School of Medicine. Robert Korte Robert F. Korte, aka "Bob" or " Doc," 74, of Albion, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle and friend. He attended Emmaus Elementary and Concordia High School. He served in the U.S. Army 84th Engineers in Vietnam and at Fort Riley, Kansas, as an MP. The bulk of his working career was spent in law enforcement with the Albion Police Department where he retired in 2005 as town marshal. Guns and shooting brought him immense pleasure and he spent many fulfilling hours at Izaak Walton and St. Joe Valley shooting skeet, trap and the breeze with his many friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Florian, and mother, Alvina. He is survived by his wife, Sharon; son Christopher (Angel); grandchildren Jenaca, Kameron and Makayla; brother, Ronald; sister, Ruth Paulison,; special nieces Angela Slack and Caroline Andrew; and nephew Jonathan Paulison plus "great" nieces and nephews. Special thanks goes to Bob's kind and loving caregivers from Parkview Hospice, Dawn, RN, and Lori, CNA, as well as dedicated neighbors and friends whose visits, prayers and encouragement all contributed to making his final year more bearable. Larry Weller LANSING, Michigan - Larry Lee Weller, formerly of Garrett, received his eternal reward on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 surrounded by his family at his home in Lansing. Born November 23, 1943 to the late Floyd "Bud" Weller and Orpha (Myers) Weller, Larry grew up on a farm south of Garrett. He graduated from Garrett High School in 1962 before serving in the United States Navy. After returning home from the service Larry married Judy Kay Hughes on September 12, 1964, eventually settling on a farm south of Garrett. Larry worked at International Harvester in Ft. Wayne until the plant closed in 1983. In 1987, Larry sold the farm and enrolled at Great Lakes Christian College in Lansing, Michigan. He graduated in 1989 and was ordained a Minister by First Church of Christ, Garrett, Indiana. He and Judy served churches in Keenerville, North Carolina; Stockbridge, Georgia; Hillsdale, Michigan; Edon, Ohio and Edgerton, Ohio. When he retired from pulpit ministry, Larry continued to serve the Lord at Christ's Church in Butler, Indiana. At the time of his death Larry was a member of South Lansing Christian Church. Larry loved his Lord and his family. He never fancied himself a great preacher, saying that his philosophy of ministry was to "love God's people and wear out shoe leather." He visited the members of his churches often, especially those who were hospitalized and shut in. He doted on his wife, Judy. His grandchildren called him "Papa." He was a kind, encouraging man with an amazing smile and an infectious laugh. He loved getting together with extended family and enjoyed playing euchre with his brothers, in-laws, nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Larry is survived by his wife Judy. Also surviving are two children and their spouses, Tina and Marty Ganong of Senegal, West Africa, and Frank and Tracy Weller of Lansing, Michigan, grandchildren Abigail Weller, Caleb Weller, Jonah Weller, Heather Ganong and Laura Ganong; brothers and sisters-in-law Jerry and Alice Weller and Wayne and Lori Weller of Garrett; sister-in-law Diane Hughes of Chelsea, Michigan; brother-in-law Carl Overmier of Tiffin, Ohio; nieces Ann Hall, Toni Moughler, Lindsay Haynes, Sunrae Milgrim, and Carly Gammon; and nephews Brent Weller, Brian Weller, Jeff Hughes and Andrew Hughes. Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the First Church of Christ 213 E. King St., Garrett, with Dale Rabineau and Brother Bud Owen officiating. Burial will take place in Cedar Creek Cemetery in rural Garrett. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn. Memorials may be directed to Great Lakes Christian College or Hospice House of Mid-Michigan. To send condolences, visit fellerandclark.com.