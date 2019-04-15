ALBION - In the afternoon of April 7, 2019, Marjorie "Marge" Belle Grimes Cornwell of Albion passed away, after illnesses of Parkinson's and cancer, while with her family at Hickory Creek of Kendallville at age 79.

Marge was born in Paris, Kentucky, on Sept. 21, 1939. She was the second child of Iva Mae Florence Grimes and William Everett Grimes.

Marge had fond memories of growing up around the Asbury College campus in Wilmore, Kentucky, and also of The Methodist Children's Home of Kentucky in Versailles. Both were places her father had been employed.

She graduated from Asbury College, earning a degree in teaching. She taught a few years, and also worked as a preschool teacher, and directed a daycare center.

On Aug. 11, 1962, she married David Lee Cornwell of Huntington, West Virginia, and Chesapeake, Ohio. The couple initially settled in Versailles, Kentucky, and started a family.

Later they moved to Dallas, Texas, where they lived for several years. Eventually, they relocated to northeastern Indiana and lived in several communities.

While in Indiana, she obtained a master's degree in mental health counseling, at Saint Francis University. Counseling became her passion.

She was an avid seamstress, making clothing, purses and quilts. Many of her projects were given to charity or as gifts to friends and family.

She was preceded in death by parents, Iva and Everett Grimes; her sister, Doris Mae Grimes Kelien; and by an adopted son, Ronald Ray (Pilgrim) Cornwell.

Marge is survived by her husband, David Cornwell; and her daughters, Jeanette Buchanan (Robert) and Diana Cornwell. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Lance Cornwell, Brandy Smith (Joshua), Jesse Chapman, Blake Buchanan, Conrad Cornwell and Hope Pierce. She has four surviving great-grandchildren.

Special thanks to Hickory Creek of Kendallville, who gave loving care during her final six months of life.

There will be a memorial service on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Plymouth Congregational Church, 501 W. Berry St., Fort Wayne. Memorials may be sent to the Boar's Head and Yule Log Festival at Plymouth Congregational Church, Fort Wayne.

Making a life-affirming decision years ago, Marge donated her body to the Anatomical Education Program at Indiana University School of Medicine.