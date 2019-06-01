KPCNews Obituaries
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
(260) 665-3111
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church
Marjorie DeRosa


Marjorie DeRosa Obituary

ANGOLA - Marjorie Ann Kohne DeRosa, passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, May 30, 2019, in the Supportive Care Unit at Parkview Randallia Hospital.

She was born on Nov. 14, 1938, in Decatur, Indiana, to Gerald Joseph and Margaret Elizabeth (Sheeley) Kohne.

Marjorie received her undergraduate degree from Ball State University and her master degree from Indiana University.

Marjorie was an elementary school teacher and taught most of her career at St. Christopher Catholic School in Speedway, Indiana. She was affectionately known as "The Hugging Teacher".

She was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Angola. She was also a member of Steuben County Women's Club, Red Hat Society and Angola Moose Lodge. She enjoyed playing bridge, euchre and mahjong and was a member of several card clubs.

Surviving are her four daughters, Peggy DeRosa (Stephen) Stair, of Mason, Ohio, Kathleen Ann (Paul) Lytle, of Fort Wayne, Julia DeRosa (Scott) Wasoski, of Miamisburg, Ohio, and Karen DeRosa (Jason) Johnson, of Toledo, Ohio; brother, Anthony Kohne, of Fort Wayne; and sister, Kathleen (David) Kohne Smith, of Old Saybrook, Connecticut. Also surviving are her 12 loving grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gerald Michael Kohne; and sisters, Elizabeth Kohne and Dorothy Kohne.

Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m., on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with Father Robert Gilday officiating.

Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m., on Thursday, June 6, 2019, prior to the service at the church.

Private family burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Decatur, Indiana.

Memorials may be made to the Supportive Care Unit at Parkview Randallia Hospital.

Published in KPCNews on June 1, 2019
