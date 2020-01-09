Home

NORTH MANCHESTER - Marjorie M. Gaier, 101, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Timbercrest Senior Living, North Manchester, Indiana.

She was born Jan. 28, 1918, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the daughter of Jasper and Hazel (Butler) Carle.

Marge was a homemaker and longtime member of Northview Church of the Brethren in Indianapolis, before moving to Timbercrest in 2012.

She was married to William G. (Bill) Gaier for 54 years, before he passed in 1998.

Survivors include sons, Robert (Carma) Gaier, of Auburn, John (Sandy) Gaier, of Kendallville, and James (Kay) Gaier, of North Manchester; daughter, Barbara (Barry) Lanum, of Indianapolis; 12 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

Services will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Timbercrest Chapel, 2201 East Street, North Manchester, Indiana, with visitation one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Timbercrest Charitable Assistance.

Burial will be at Ferncliff Cemetery in Springfield, Ohio.

Please visit www.IndianaFuneralCare.com to view the complete obituary.

Published in KPCNews on Jan. 9, 2020
