Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
American Legion Post 97
Auburn, IN
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
American Legion Post 97
1729 Sprott St.
Auburn, IN
1931 - 2019
Marjorie Magginnis Obituary

FREMONT - Marjorie Mae Magginnis, 87, of Fremont, died Monday, March 18, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Mrs. Magginnis was an Avon representative, retiring after more than 55 years of service. She also worked and volunteered at Cameron Hospital in Angola for several years.

She was a member of the American Legion Post 31 Auxiliary in Angola and the Eight and Forty Steuben 550 Club.

She was born Dec. 7, 1931, in Butler to the late Gerald and Edna (Greer) Wolff.

Surviving are five children and their spouses, Lenard "Joe" and Belinda Magginnis of Seymour, Pamela Shook of Angola, Carolyn and John Bigger of Edgerton, Ohio, Ira and Nancy Magginnis of Kendallville, and Jerry and Beverly Magginnis of Boston, Georgia; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a half-brother and his wife, Arthur and Betty Carpenter of Bloomington.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson; four siblings, Doris Henderson, Jerry Wolff, Lucile Trentham and Earl Wolff; and a stepbrother, Larry Carpenter.

A celebration of Marjorie's life will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the American Legion Post 97, 1729 Sprott St., Auburn, with the Auxiliary Poppy conducting the service.

The family will receive friends from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the American Legion Post 97 of Auburn.

Memorials may be directed to the American Legion Post 31 Auxiliary in Angola or Eight and Forty Steuben 550 Indiana Asthma Camps.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.

Published in KPCNews on Mar. 24, 2019
