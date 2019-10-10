|
WAWAKA - Marjorie Mae Musselman, 88, of Wawaka, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday morning, Oct. 8, 2019, at Northridge Village in Albion, Indiana.
She was born on March 17, 1931, the daughter of Floyd and Gertrude (Rex) Meroney, in Ligonier, Indiana.
On Feb. 20, 1953, she married Ross "Max" Musselman. He preceded her in death on Feb. 8, 2015.
She is survived by five sons, Philip (Peggy) Musselman, of Ligonier, Wayne (Robin) Musselman, of Ligonier, Mark (Vickie) Musselman, of Wawaka, Douglas Musselman, of South Bend, and Randy (Patty) Musselman, of Ligonier; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and another great-grandson on his way.
Marjorie was a devoted homemaker and a member of Sparta United Church of Christ. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, jigsaw puzzles, puzzle books, and volunteering at the food pantry.
She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 62 years, Max; her parents; and a brother, Robert Meroney.
A funeral service will be held in Marjorie's honor at 11 a.m., on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.
Pastor Jim Rice will officiate.
Burial will follow at Sparta Cemetery in Kimmell.
Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to or Sparta United Church of Christ.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.