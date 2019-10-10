KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
1589 Lincolnway South
Ligonier, IN 46767
260-894-4900
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
1589 Lincolnway South
Ligonier, IN 46767
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
1589 Lincolnway South
Ligonier, IN 46767
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
1589 Lincolnway South
Ligonier, IN 46767
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
1589 Lincolnway South
Ligonier, IN 46767
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Musselman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Musselman


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie Musselman Obituary

WAWAKA - Marjorie Mae Musselman, 88, of Wawaka, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday morning, Oct. 8, 2019, at Northridge Village in Albion, Indiana.

She was born on March 17, 1931, the daughter of Floyd and Gertrude (Rex) Meroney, in Ligonier, Indiana.

On Feb. 20, 1953, she married Ross "Max" Musselman. He preceded her in death on Feb. 8, 2015.

She is survived by five sons, Philip (Peggy) Musselman, of Ligonier, Wayne (Robin) Musselman, of Ligonier, Mark (Vickie) Musselman, of Wawaka, Douglas Musselman, of South Bend, and Randy (Patty) Musselman, of Ligonier; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and another great-grandson on his way.

Marjorie was a devoted homemaker and a member of Sparta United Church of Christ. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, jigsaw puzzles, puzzle books, and volunteering at the food pantry.

She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 62 years, Max; her parents; and a brother, Robert Meroney.

A funeral service will be held in Marjorie's honor at 11 a.m., on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.

Pastor Jim Rice will officiate.

Burial will follow at Sparta Cemetery in Kimmell.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be directed to or Sparta United Church of Christ.

Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
Download Now