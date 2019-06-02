KPCNews Obituaries
Young Family Funeral Home
222 S State St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-0950
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Young Family Funeral Home
222 S State St
Kendallville, IN 46755
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
6:00 PM
Young Family Funeral Home
222 S State St
Kendallville, IN 46755
View Map
Marjorie Newman


WOLCOTTVILLE - Marjorie Lucille Newman, 84, of Wolcottville, died unexpectedly Friday, May 31, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

She was born Dec. 10, 1934, in Stroh, to Leland and Nina (Wagner) Rasler.

She retired from Excello Corporation in Topeka, where she worked in management. She and her husband also owned and operated C.R. Newman Farms and C.R. Newman Trucking, Inc.

Mrs. Newman moved back to this area recently after spending her retirement years in Florida.

Marjorie enjoyed cooking and feeding those she loved, whether human or animal. She and her husband enjoyed a full life of travel, family, and friends.

Surviving are a daughter, Kimberly (Bob) Kanney, of Antwerp, Ohio; a son, Bruce (Beth) Newman, of Wolcottville; six granddaughters, Tara Price, Devon (Dan) Hutson, Rachel Vanderpool, Robin (Ryan) Murphy, Melissa (Jon) Baker, and Brooke (Anthony) Randol; and 13 great-grandchildren, Madeleine Sherman, Natalie Vanderpool, Tanner Hutson, Marlee Sherman, Adalynn Hutson, Bret Newman, Ethan Newman, Newt Randol, Maxwell Murphy, Benjamin Murphy, Piper Baker, Ellie Randol, and Ruby Randol.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Charles Richard "Dick" Newman, on May 17, 2017; a son, Roger Newman; a daughter-in-law, Jackie Newman; a grandson, Brian Richard Newman; and a brother, Homer Rasler.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 6 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St.

Cremation will follow the service.

Calling is Tuesday, June 4, 2019, from 3-6 p.m., at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials are to the Humane Society of Noble County.

View a video tribute after Tuesday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on June 2, 2019
