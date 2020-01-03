|
|
GARRETT - Marjorie L. Sevrence, 99, of Garrett, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn, Indiana.
She was born Aug. 20, 1920, in St. Joe, Indiana, to Clarence V. and Myrtle M. (Hefty) Wiler. They preceded her in death.
She worked as a fruit packer in Florida for several years, retiring in 1991.
Surviving are a sister, Kathleen Woods, of Garrett.
She was preceded in death by a son, James "Larry" Laisure; five brothers; and one sister.
Services will be at noon on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, with Brother Bud Owen officiating.
Burial will take place at Christian Union Cemetery in Garrett.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, prior to the service at the funeral home.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.
Published in KPCNews on Jan. 3, 2020