Marjory Erbaugh

AUBURN - Marjory K. Erbaugh, age 90, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at her Auburn home.

Mrs. Erbaugh was born on Nov. 22, 1929, in Auburn, to James and Kathryn (Rigg) McIntosh.

She was a 1947 graduate of Garrett High School.

She married Jack H. Erbaugh on July 19, 1970, in Walkerton, Indiana. He preceded her in death on Aug. 30, 2012.

Mrs. Erbaugh was a homemaker. She also was the co-owner, along with her husband, Jack, of Peoples Drug Store in Plymouth, Indiana, for three years. She lived in Plymouth for 12 years and then Eustis, Florida, for 15 years before moving back to Auburn.

She was a former member of Church of Christ in Garrett.

She loved dogs, especially her little dog, Daisey! She also enjoyed coffee, chocolate, reading her Bible and crocheting.

Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Janice and Blake Mevis, of Punta Gorda, Florida, Dian and Rick Furniss, of Kendallville, and Jill and Steve Hall, of Maryville, Tennessee; sons and daughter-in-law, Gary and Cheryl Glaze, of Kendallville, and Dan Erbaugh, of Auburn; eight grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and sister-in-law, Doris McIntosh, of Garrett.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jack Erbaugh; and one brother, George McIntosh.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, from noon to 2 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn with Chaplain Charlene Rorick officiating.

Burial will take place at Embrey Cemetery in Garrett.

Memorial donations may be directed to American Heart Association, 6500 Technology Center Drive, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.