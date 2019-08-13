|
KENDALLVILLE - Marjory Adele Gerold, 96, died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville.
Mrs. Gerold was born in Lansing, Michigan, on Nov. 20, 1922, to Bertram and Helen (Egbert) McEwen.
She graduated from Cygnet High School in Ohio, in 1940.
She married Phillip Alfred Gerold on Aug. 14, 1954, in Toledo, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on June 7, 1986.
Marjory was employed with the Toledo Board of Education, First Baptist Church in Crawfordsville, Indiana, and Bureau of Motor Vehicles, also in Crawfordsville.
She was an avid Bridge player, genealogy enthusiast for 40 years, and a member of First Christian Church in Kendallville.
She is survived by her daughters, Mary Dahm, of Palm Harbor, Florida, and Kathryn Hilligoss, of Kendallville; grandson, Matthew and Liz Hilligoss, of Bargersville, Indiana; granddaughters, Michelle and Jim Harris, of New Haven, Indiana, and Hannah and Jeremy Blythe, of Tampa, Florida; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Charles McEwen, of Mesa, Arizona; sister, Janet Mitchell, of Richmond, Virginia; and sister-in-law, Mary McEwen, of Port Huron, Michigan.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Sandra Woessner; and her brothers, Bill (Colette) McEwen and David McEwen; sister-in-law, Marilyn McEwen; and brother-in-law, Ron Mitchell.
Memorial services will be held Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at 3 p.m., at First Christian Church in Kendallville.
Visitation will be held prior to the memorial service from 1-3 p.m., at the church.
Memorial donations may be made to First Christian Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.