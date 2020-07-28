Mark Ensch

AUBURN - Mark A. Ensch, 55, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away at home on Friday, July 24, 2020.

Mark was born on June 23, 1965, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Ronald and Jerry Ensch.

He loved his cats, Star Trek and people. He was a kind, quiet, gentle man.

Mark is survived by his wife, Karen; daughter, Jenna Ensch, of Auburn; son, James Wolfe, of Spencerville; brothers; Daniel Ensch, of Branson, Missouri, and Jeff Ensch, of Fort Wayne; and his grandchildren, Dayzee Reid-Wolfe, Thyane Cannon and Griffin Miller.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Ensch.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, from 3-7 p.m., at Pinnington Funeral and Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.

Per the mandate of the State of Indiana, face masks will be required for visitation.

No services will be held.

Memorial donations may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses. Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services in Auburn.

