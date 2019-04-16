HUDSON - Mark Carl Heitger, age 65, of Hudson, died Friday, April 12, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne.

Mark was born in Fort Wayne on July 29, 1953, to the late Carl and Jeanette (Moore) Heitger. He honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War while stationed in Germany. He married Michele Anne Hoy on April 26, 1974, in New Haven. Mark owned and operated Heitger Home Services.

Survivors include: wife, Michele Heitger of Hudson; daughter, Aimee Helmick of Fort Wayne; daughter, Danielle Heitger of Fort Collins, Colorado; daughter, Traci Heitger of Fort Wayne; eight grandchildren: Mathieu, Austin, Joseph, Hunter and Michael Helmick; Kaela Heitger; and Kristin and Jessica Strickler; sister, Dianne and Michael Williams of Fort Wayne; and sister, Ruth and Orlando Otero of Fort Wayne.

He was preceded in death by his parents and son-in-law, Eric Helmick in 2014.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Stroh Church of Christ with Pastor Mike Hamm officiating. Military honors will be conducted at the church following the funeral service.

Visitation will be held prior to the funeral from 12 noon-2 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to the .

Arrangements are entrusted to Hite Funeral Home of Kendallville.