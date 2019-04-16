KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Heitger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Heitger

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mark Heitger Obituary

HUDSON - Mark Carl Heitger, age 65, of Hudson, died Friday, April 12, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne.

Mark was born in Fort Wayne on July 29, 1953, to the late Carl and Jeanette (Moore) Heitger. He honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War while stationed in Germany. He married Michele Anne Hoy on April 26, 1974, in New Haven. Mark owned and operated Heitger Home Services.

Survivors include: wife, Michele Heitger of Hudson; daughter, Aimee Helmick of Fort Wayne; daughter, Danielle Heitger of Fort Collins, Colorado; daughter, Traci Heitger of Fort Wayne; eight grandchildren: Mathieu, Austin, Joseph, Hunter and Michael Helmick; Kaela Heitger; and Kristin and Jessica Strickler; sister, Dianne and Michael Williams of Fort Wayne; and sister, Ruth and Orlando Otero of Fort Wayne.

He was preceded in death by his parents and son-in-law, Eric Helmick in 2014.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Stroh Church of Christ with Pastor Mike Hamm officiating. Military honors will be conducted at the church following the funeral service.

Visitation will be held prior to the funeral from 12 noon-2 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to the .

Share a favorite memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hite Funeral Home of Kendallville.

Published in KPCNews on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hite Funeral Home
Download Now