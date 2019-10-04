KPCNews Obituaries
Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home & Crematory Lynn Street Chapel
206 N Lynn St
Bryan, OH 43506
(419) 636-3139
Mark Henshaw

Mark Henshaw Obituary

ANGOLA - Mark A. Henshaw, 59, of Angola, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Bryan, Ohio.

Mark was born Aug. 5, 1960, in Joliet, Illinois, the son of Ronald D. and Margaret R. (Dierickx) Henshaw.

He was a 1978 graduate of Coal City High School in Coal City, Illinois, and continued his education at Ivy Tech.

Mark married Jody L. Crocker on Sept. 17, 2019, in Bryan, Ohio.

He worked as a welder at Vestil Manufacturing for 27 years.

In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, golfing, reading, collecting DVDs and riding bicycle.

Surviving is his wife, Jody L. Henshaw, of Bryan, Ohio; daughter, Jessica Henshaw, of Angola, Indiana; mother, Margaret Skaare, of Coal City, Illinois; three brothers, Matthew (Barbara) Henshaw, of Coal City, Illinois, Nathan (Theresa) Henshaw, of Phoenix, Arizona, and James Henshaw of Portland Oregon; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his biological father, Ronald Henshaw; and father, Gordon Skaare.

To honor Mark's wishes there will be no visitation or funeral services held.

Arrangements by Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home - Lynn Street Chapel, 206 N. Lynn St., Bryan, Ohio.

The family asks those remembering Mark to make memorial contributions to Cancer Assistance.

The family asks those remembering Mark to make memorial contributions to Cancer Assistance of Williams County, 1425 E. High St., Bryan, Ohio 43506.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.

Published in KPCNews on Oct. 4, 2019
