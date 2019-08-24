|
Mark Putt
FORT WAYNE - Dr. Mark Stuart Putt, 68, of Fort Wayne, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, after a valiant, 16-month battle with cancer.
Born in Fort Wayne, he was the second oldest of eleven siblings. Mark graduated from Snider High School and IPFW with a degree in chemistry where he played four years of collegiate basketball. He received a master's degree from the Indiana University School of Dentistry and a Ph.D. in Dentistry from the University of Amsterdam. Mark was the director of Health Science Research at IPFW for 41 years and the director of clinical research at University Park Research Institute, Fort Wayne for many years.
He continued to run research projects as co-owner of Precedent Research and co-founded the oral products company, Dentisse Inc. He served as an editor for the American Journal of Dentistry and the Journal of Clinical Dentistry. He was a lifelong member of the American Association for Dental Research and the International Association for Dental Research. He served as president of his homeowners' association for eight years.
He met his devoted wife of 45 years during a European study tour when they were teenagers. He often traveled throughout the world for business and pleasure. Mark enjoyed playing guitar and bass in the band, Life 'n Times, for 40 years and recently played with his son and daughter-in-law in the band, Cadillac Ranch.
"Mark was a brilliant man who knew something about everything. He dearly loved his family and was so proud of his children."
He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Putt of Fort Wayne; sons Dr. Karson (Joline) Putt of Lafayette, and Austin (Elizabeth) Putt of Fort Wayne; daughter, Dr. Shelby (Mark) Jedele Putt of Normal, Illinois; granddaughter, Abigail Putt of Fort Wayne; brothers, Randy (Jennifer) Putt, Rex Putt, Dean (Debbie) Putt, Neal Putt, and Rodney Putt; sisters, Janet Putt, Joni (Phil) Cripe, Judy Putt, Jean (Robert) Norwalk, and Joy (David) Bell; mother-in-law, F. Carroll Stackhouse; and 87 nephews and nieces.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Robert J. and Thelma Putt, and his son, Logan Putt.
There will be a private family burial at Fairfield Township Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at noon on Saturday, September 14 with visitation until 4 p.m. at Purdue Fort Wayne International Ballroom.
In honor of Mark, blood donations can be made at your local American Red Cross or donate to American Red Cross, 1510 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis, IN 46202.
"He was so grateful to all blood donors who graciously donate blood to save lives."