READING, Mass. - Mark E. Roesler, of Reading, Massachusetts, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington.

Born on June 30, 1965, he lived 54 magnificent years. Mark epitomizes what it means to be a father, husband, son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, godfather, and true friend. He will be deeply missed by all he knew, most especially for his giant golden heart and trade-MARK-ed catch phrases.

Mark is survived by his beloved wife, Jennette Thomas, his best friend and partner in crime, with whom he spent many beautiful years. He was loving father to Elizabeth Roesler, Luke Roesler, Samantha Fallon, Christopher Fallon, and cherished bulldogs, Lucy and Annie. He is a beloved son of Max Roesler III and Ginny "Baa" Roesler, of Rome City, Indiana; loving brother of Max IV (Kathy) and Michael (Karen) of Fort Wayne, Indiana Sheila Roesler, of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Susan Garringer Filus (Tom), of Rome City, Indiana.

Mark is also survived by his in-laws, Mary, Cheryl, and Karen. Uncle Mark will be missed terribly by nieces and nephews Max V, Thomas, Benjamin, Sarah, Morton, Michael, Madolin, Chloe, Cadence and Harlequin. Mark cherished countless special friends and extended family from near and far, having attended Bishop Luers High School in Fort Wayne, and the University of Notre Dame, living and working on the East Coast since 1987.

Mark was larger than life. He worked hard, played harder, and was always up for a good time. He would, and did, give anyone the shirt off his back. He had many loves after his family, including but not limited to his house on Moosehead Lake in Maine, snowmobiling, family fishing trips to Chapleau, golf, grilling, and 4th of July pyrotechnics on Sylvan Lake..."if I run, you run!"

Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with Mark's family, on Saturday, June 27, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Doherty-Barile Family Funeral Home, 11 Linden St., Reading, Massachusetts. Parking attendants and an elevator are available. Guests are required to wear face coverings and practice safe social distancing when visiting.

A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association in Mark's memory.