Mark Roesler
1965 - 2020
READING, Mass. - Mark E. Roesler, of Reading, Massachusetts, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington.

Born on June 30, 1965, he lived 54 magnificent years. Mark epitomizes what it means to be a father, husband, son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, godfather, and true friend. He will be deeply missed by all he knew, most especially for his giant golden heart and trade-MARK-ed catch phrases.

Mark is survived by his beloved wife, Jennette Thomas, his best friend and partner in crime, with whom he spent many beautiful years. He was loving father to Elizabeth Roesler, Luke Roesler, Samantha Fallon, Christopher Fallon, and cherished bulldogs, Lucy and Annie. He is a beloved son of Max Roesler III and Ginny "Baa" Roesler, of Rome City, Indiana; loving brother of Max IV (Kathy) and Michael (Karen) of Fort Wayne, Indiana Sheila Roesler, of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Susan Garringer Filus (Tom), of Rome City, Indiana.

Mark is also survived by his in-laws, Mary, Cheryl, and Karen. Uncle Mark will be missed terribly by nieces and nephews Max V, Thomas, Benjamin, Sarah, Morton, Michael, Madolin, Chloe, Cadence and Harlequin. Mark cherished countless special friends and extended family from near and far, having attended Bishop Luers High School in Fort Wayne, and the University of Notre Dame, living and working on the East Coast since 1987.

Mark was larger than life. He worked hard, played harder, and was always up for a good time. He would, and did, give anyone the shirt off his back. He had many loves after his family, including but not limited to his house on Moosehead Lake in Maine, snowmobiling, family fishing trips to Chapleau, golf, grilling, and 4th of July pyrotechnics on Sylvan Lake..."if I run, you run!"

Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with Mark's family, on Saturday, June 27, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Doherty-Barile Family Funeral Home, 11 Linden St., Reading, Massachusetts. Parking attendants and an elevator are available. Guests are required to wear face coverings and practice safe social distancing when visiting.

A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association in Mark's memory.



Published in KPCNews on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
11:00 - 03:00 PM
Doherty Barile Family Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Doherty Barile Funeral Home - Reading
11 Linden Street
Reading, MA 01867
781.944.1589
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

10 entries
June 25, 2020
So sorry for your loss may Mark Rest In Peace.
Jo Ann Vescera
Friend
June 24, 2020
Sheila and family, We were saddened to hear of your brother's passing and are so sorry for the unexpected and big void in your life. Wishing you all strength and peace during this difficult time as you keep Mark in your hearts and memories forever. May his soul and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace.
Karl & Kelly LaPan
Friend
June 24, 2020
I dont know where to start, Mark was always a good friend and someone you could tell a good joke to and he would add to it to make it funnier. The good times we all had at Adams Lk go beyond words Mark we all will miss your wit and your way of making our day with your kind smile It is so sad to see someone with so much life be taken from us so soon But God has a plan for all of us See you at the pearly gates some day and we can catch up on old times God bless you and your family Thanks for the memorijes Jim Dodane
jim dodane
Friend
June 25, 2020
My deepest condolences for your loss. Mark was my friend and classmate at Notre Dame and Dillon Hall. We were teammates our intra hall "touch" football dream team and some of my best college memories were the Thursday night gatherings at his house on 601 Corby Street. He was on our five man crew that toured Europe for several weeks immediately after graduating from ND. He and I partnered for about 1,000 hands of Euchre during that trip of which we probably won 990 of them due to his sharp mind. And nothing since has ever quite lived up to the nights in Munich with Mark. I had the good fortune to live in Stamford the year after graduation when Mark was there with GE Capital. I lost touch with him after I moved back to Michigan for no good reason, but that was my loss. He was a "big" man in the finest sense of the word and truly had a heart of gold. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. He will be dearly missed.
Tom Buiteweg
Classmate
June 25, 2020
Jennette and family,
Our deepest sympathies for the devastating loss of Mark. There aren't adequate words to express what his loss must mean to you all. We are forever grateful for the kindness & inclusion he showed to our Mom the many years she lived with Mari and Charlie. May the great memories you have bring you the laugh or smile needed most in the coming days, weeks , and months ahead.
Christine, John, & Patrick McEleney
June 25, 2020
Mark, we miss you. Thank you for all of your help and guidance. You and your family will forever be in our prayers.
Chuck Toye
Coworker
June 25, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. I worked with Mark at the Bank. He was so talented yet so modest, and it was clear how dedicated he was to helping people through these recent challenging months of financial crisis. I orchestrated a photo shoot of senior management, and when I asked Mark if he could let me know which photo in his gallery was his favorite, he told me that he wanted his wife to make the final decision. His family was always top of mind. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Kelley Doyle
Coworker
June 25, 2020
Sheila, although I never met Mark I can picture him through your eye's and your love for him. I too lost both of my brothers at young ages. I pray for you and your family. And remember you will always, always have beautiful memories.
Sharon Fulghum
Family Friend
June 25, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. He was a great guy
Regina Murray Rice
Coworker
June 25, 2020
Hugs to my friend Sarah in the unexpected loss of Mark. A kind face, and a legacy of fond memories for all who knew him.
INGRID VERHAMME
Family Friend
