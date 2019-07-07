KPCNews Obituaries
|
Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Inc
722 S Washington St
Van Wert, OH 45891
(419) 238-1112
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Inc
722 S Washington St
Van Wert, OH 45891
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Inc
722 S Washington St
Van Wert, OH 45891
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Inc
722 S Washington St
Van Wert, OH 45891
View Map
More Obituaries for Mark Schannen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Schannen


1976 - 2019
Mark Schannen Obituary

Mark Schannen

VAN WERT, Ohio - Mark Wesley Schannen, 42, of Van Wert, Ohio died Sunday evening, June 30, 2019 at his residence.

He was born July 9, 1976 in Angola, Indiana to the late Robert H., Jr and Nancy (Hindman) Schannen.

On October 6, 2012 he married the former Tara Rowe and she survives in Van Wert with their two children, Niall, 5, and Madeline, 4; and their dog, Scarlet.

Mark was a test engineer at BRC Rubber & Plastics in Ft Wayne. He enjoyed online gaming, going to the Game Annex in Fort Wayne, Comic-Con, and was an avid Lego collector, particularly Star Wars collections. He was a devoted son to his mother during the last years of her life, a wonderful husband who had a knack for being highly inappropriate in serious situations, but always supported and fiercely protected Tara, but most importantly he was a wonderful father to Niall and Madeline. Whether it was taking them to the zoo, the park, getting them ready for school every morning or always making sure everyone ate dinner together every night, Mark and Tara made sure being a family was most important.

In addition to Tara, Niall, Madeline and Scarlet, Mark is also survived by four sisters, Lisa (Herb) Clark and Stephanie (Dave) Ryan, both of Angola, Ann (Pete) Maugherman of Indianapolis, and Katie Schannen of San Juan Capistrano, California; and a sister in law, Stacy.

Mark was also preceded in death by a brother, Steve Schannen.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, Ohio.

Visitation was held from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019 and from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, both at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials may be directed to Tara, for Niall's and Madeline's college 529 plan.

Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Published in KPCNews on July 7, 2019
