KIMMELL - Marlene E. Goodrich, age 85, of Kimmell, Indiana, passed away at 6:32 p.m., on Saturday Sept. 5, 2020, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Born on May 10, 1935, in Ligonier, Indiana, she was the daughter of Robert and Helen (Hefner) Duesler.

Marlene attended Ligonier High School and graduated with the Class of 1953, before furthering her studies in nursing at South Bend Memorial Hospital. Marlene cared for others working as a Registered Nurse for 40 years.

On Feb. 24, 1957, she married Lynn Devon Goodrich.

Marlene was a member of Sparta United Church of Christ and of the Washington Township Extension Homemakers for many years.

Survivors include her daughters, Pam (Jim) Young, of Fort Wayne, Karen (Jim) Walters, of Rockford, Michigan, Ann (Ron) Rider, of Columbia City, Jeane' (Mark) Sherburn, of New Paris and Gayle (Jeff Burdek) Goodrich, of Fort Wayne; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Dean (Linda) Duesler, of Fort Wayne and Gene (Lexie) Duesler of Cromwell.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Lynn Goodrich.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1-5 p.m., on Sunday, Sept, 20, 2020, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive in Columbia City.

With the current Executive Order, face masks are required for attendance.

Private funeral services for Marlene will be held at Sparta United Church of Christ.

Burial will follow at Sparta Cemetery in Kimmell.

With limited seating, the funeral service may also be watched live on Facebook through DeMoney Grimes Live.

Memorial donations may be given in memory of Marlene to Sparta United Church of Christ or Washington Township Extension Homemakers.

Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send Marlene's family online condolences.