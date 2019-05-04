KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beams Funeral Home
200 W Toledo St Box 5
Fremont, IN 46737
(260) 495-2915
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Beams Funeral Home
200 W Toledo St Box 5
Fremont, IN 46737
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Beams Funeral Home
200 W Toledo St Box 5
Fremont, IN 46737
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlene Meeks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlene Meeks


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marlene Meeks Obituary

FREMONT - Marlene Meeks, 83, of Fremont, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Northern Lakes Nursing Center, Angola.

Marlene was born April 2, 1936, in Kinderhook Township, Branch County, Michigan, to Maynard and Carlette (McMahill) Foss.

She graduated from Fremont High School in 1954. Marlene married Don Edward Meeks on Aug. 1, 1954, at the Fremont United Methodist Church. Don passed away on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017.

She was a longtime member of the Fremont United Methodist Church. Marlene spent many years baby-sitting for family and friends. She lived her life in Fremont except for a few years living in Ohio and Michigan. Marlene enjoyed crocheting, sewing, playing the saxophone in the dance band with her husband Don, and living her life to the fullest.

Survivors include her children, Steven (Debbie) Meeks of Fremont, Mike (Sue) Meeks of Angola, Roger Meeks of Angola, Phyllis (Randy) Tilbury of Fremont, and Kaye Dennis of Fremont; 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Corla (Ron) Beams of LaQuinta, California, Marilyn (Gary) Forbes of West Lafayette, Alice (David) Cuneo of Angola, Chris (Greg) Foutch of Scottsdale, Arizona, Susan Martin of West Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and a brother, Roger (Marsha) Foss of South Lyon, Michigan.

Marlene was also preceded in death by a son, Stuart Meeks, and her parents.

Visitation will be from noon-1 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, at Beams Funeral Home, 200 W. Toledo St., Fremont.

Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, at Beams Funeral Home with the Rev. Larry Dimick officiating.

Burial will be at Fremont Cemetery, Fremont.

Memorial donations in her memory are requested to the Cameron Hospital Foundation Diabetic Fund, 416 E. Maumee St., Angola, IN 46703.

Condolences may be sent online to beamsfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont.

Published in KPCNews on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beams Funeral Home
Download Now