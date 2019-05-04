FREMONT - Marlene Meeks, 83, of Fremont, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Northern Lakes Nursing Center, Angola.

Marlene was born April 2, 1936, in Kinderhook Township, Branch County, Michigan, to Maynard and Carlette (McMahill) Foss.

She graduated from Fremont High School in 1954. Marlene married Don Edward Meeks on Aug. 1, 1954, at the Fremont United Methodist Church. Don passed away on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017.

She was a longtime member of the Fremont United Methodist Church. Marlene spent many years baby-sitting for family and friends. She lived her life in Fremont except for a few years living in Ohio and Michigan. Marlene enjoyed crocheting, sewing, playing the saxophone in the dance band with her husband Don, and living her life to the fullest.

Survivors include her children, Steven (Debbie) Meeks of Fremont, Mike (Sue) Meeks of Angola, Roger Meeks of Angola, Phyllis (Randy) Tilbury of Fremont, and Kaye Dennis of Fremont; 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Corla (Ron) Beams of LaQuinta, California, Marilyn (Gary) Forbes of West Lafayette, Alice (David) Cuneo of Angola, Chris (Greg) Foutch of Scottsdale, Arizona, Susan Martin of West Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and a brother, Roger (Marsha) Foss of South Lyon, Michigan.

Marlene was also preceded in death by a son, Stuart Meeks, and her parents.

Visitation will be from noon-1 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, at Beams Funeral Home, 200 W. Toledo St., Fremont.

Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, at Beams Funeral Home with the Rev. Larry Dimick officiating.

Burial will be at Fremont Cemetery, Fremont.

Memorial donations in her memory are requested to the Cameron Hospital Foundation Diabetic Fund, 416 E. Maumee St., Angola, IN 46703.

Condolences may be sent online to beamsfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont.