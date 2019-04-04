ORLAND - Marlene Grace Walter, 79, of Orland, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

She was born April 29, 1939, in Kanawha, Iowa, to Klaas William and Eloise Adrienne (Trainer) Pruisman. She married Darrel R. "Bob" Walter Jr. on July 31, 1987.

Mrs. Walter had been the clerk-treasurer for the town of Orland. She had owned the D&M Modern Store in Orland and had worked at Moore's Business Forms in Angola. She retired from Jones & Henry Engineering in Fort Wayne.

She was a member of the Orland United Methodist Church. She was a member and past president of the Orland American Legion Auxiliary and was past president of the PCPP.

Surviving is her husband, Darrel R. "Bob" Walter Jr. of Orland; three daughters, Katherine (Larry) Wallace of Topeka, Jennifer Searcy of Brimley, Michigan, and Elizabeth (Robert) Minton of Albuquerque, New Mexico; and two stepchildren, Angela (Michael) Woods of North Liberty, and Matthew Walter of Stroh. Also surviving are eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Lee Patrick Wieman; and one brother, Gerald Pruisman.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at the Orland United Methodist Church, with Pastor Craig Johnson officiating.

Burial will take place in Greenlawn Cemetery, Orland, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Orland American Legion Auxiliary.

Condolences may be expressed online through weichtfh.com.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.