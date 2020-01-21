KPCNews Obituaries
Miller Stewart Funeral Home
1003 S. Main Street
Middlebury, IN 46540
(574) 825-2930
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
9:30 AM
Cletus Lehman residence
10920 W. 300 N
Shipshewana, IN
Marlin Helmuth


1951 - 2020
Marlin Helmuth Obituary

SHIPSHEWANA - Marlin J. Helmuth, 68, of Shipshewana, died at 11:37 a.m. on Monday, January 20 at his residence.

He was born on September 24, 1951 in Nappanee, to Oscar and Barbara (Yoder) Helmuth. On October 14, 1975 in Middlebury, he married Katie S. Wingard; she survives.

Survivors in addition to his wife are three sons, Chris Becker of Nappanee, Leon (Regina) Helmuth of Goshen, Steve (Lori) Helmuth of Middlebury; six daughters, Wanda (Marion) Bontrager of Shipshewana, Amy (Freeman) Miller of Millersburg, Lenora (Dale) Chupp, Eva (Steve) Miller, Anita (Dennis) Schlabach, Sadie Helmuth all of Shipshewana; 30 grandchildren; two brothers, Owen Helmuth of Nappanee, Keith (Norma) Helmuth of Middlebury; six sisters, Mae Helmuth of Cleveland, OH, Freida (Willis) Borkholder of Nappanee, Clare Walters of Morenci, MI, Ruth (David) Whetstone of Nappanee, Edna (Mervin) Yoder of Shipshewana, Inez (Mike) Hochstetler of Middlebury.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Elijah Helmuth; sister, Emma Yoder.

Marlin worked in the factory and had a hobby welding shop at home from which he retired in March 2019. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.

Visitation will be after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21 and all day Wednesday, January 22 at the Cletus Lehman residence, 10920 W. 300 N., Shipshewana. Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 23 also at the Cletus Lehman residence. Services will be conducted by Bishop Harry Miller and the home ministers. Burial will be in Naylor Cemetery, Shipshewana. Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is handling the arrangements.

Published in KPCNews on Jan. 21, 2020
