AUBURN - Marna Ann Mae Ankney, 69, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Auburn Village in Auburn.
She was born on Feb. 18, 1950, in Hicksville, Ohio, to Hayden and Esther (Christlieb) Ankney.
Marna worked for a time in the OB department at DeKalb Memorial Hospital in Auburn. She then worked as the store manager for several different McDonald's restaurants for many years, retiring in the early 2000s.
Marna was a member of Auburn Church of the Nazarene, where she worked with kids and taught Sunday school.
Marna was a fun loving person who was very social and good with people, especially children.
Her survivors include her father and stepmother, Hayden and Norma Ankney, of Auburn; sister, Janet Cook, of Laingsburg, Michigan; brother and sister-in-law, Philip and Lynn Ankney, of Bedford, Indiana; stepsisters, Phyllis Brown, of Auburn, and Kathy Johnson, of Auburn; stepbrothers and sisters-in-law, Ron and Janice Sproat, of Waldron Lake, Rome City, and Mike and Jodi Sproat, of Arizona; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Esther Cook.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, from 2-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., Auburn. Additional visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service at the church from 3-4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at 4 p.m., at Auburn Church of the Nazarene, 2301 Main St., Auburn, Indiana 46706, with Pastor Doug Thomas officiating.
Memorial donations may be directed to Auburn Church of the Nazarene, Auburn.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.