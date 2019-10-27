|
Marna Sue Manuel, 73, of Kendallville died Friday. Oct. 25, 2019, at her residence.
She was born July 9, 1946, in Kendallville to Raymond and Elmo (Bricker) Osbun.
On Aug. 20, 1966, in Kendallville, she married David E. Manuel. He survives in Kendallville.
She had worked as a waitress and cook for the Palace of Sweets, Miller's Truck Stop, and Chronister's all in Kendallville. She later worked for Targgart's Printing in Wolcottville and Kendallville Printing in Kendallville.
Also surviving are a two daughters, Mary-Catherine (Tim Schlotter) Manuel of Kendallville and Maria A. (Jerry) Manuel-Slone of Kendallville; a son, Michael Manuel of Avilla; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
There will be no visitation or services.
Burial will be at Lake View Cemetery, Kendallville.
Preferred memorials are to the ARC Noble County Foundations, 506 S. Orange Street, Albion, Indiana, 46701, Children First Center, 1752 Wesley Road, Auburn, Indiana, 46706, or the Kendallville Park Department, 211 Iddings Street, Kendallvile, Indiana, 46755.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 South State Street, Kendallville is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in KPCNews on Oct. 27, 2019