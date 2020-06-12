Marsha Bassett
AUBURN - Marsha A. Bassett, 85, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Laurels of DeKalb Nursing Home in Butler, Indiana.

She was born on Jan. 13, 1935, in Auburn to Elmer G. "Sonny" and Harriet (Fullmer) Minard and they have both passed away.

She was a 1953 graduate of Auburn High School and was a member of Auburn First United Methodist Church.

Marsha's work career began in the Assessor's Office in the DeKalb County Court House. She was also the longtime bookkeeper for Supreme Transit Mix.

Most importantly, she was an awesome, caring, and giving mother and grandmother to her children and grandchildren, supporting all of their various endeavors.

She married Argyl Lee Bassett on June 30, 1956, at Auburn Methodist Church and he survives in Auburn.

Also surviving are three sons and a daughter, Kathy (Mark) Staehler, of Indianapolis, Michael (Tina) Bassett, of Auburn, Gregory (Dusti) Bassett, of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, and Timothy (Tracy) Bassett, of Rice Lake, Wisconsin; eight grandchildren, Christopher Staehler, Nicholas Staehler, Patrick (Leah) Bassett, Braden Bassett, Wade Bassett, Talan Bassett, Beau Bassett, and Preston Bassett; and a half-brother, Jeffery (Amy) Minard, of Fort Wayne.

A private family graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be directed in Marsha's name to Auburn First United Methodist Church or DeKalb County Community Foundation.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.



Published in KPCNews on Jun. 12, 2020.
