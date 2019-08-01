KPCNews Obituaries
Owen Family Funeral Home
1001 S. Huntington St.
Syracuse, IN 46567
574-457-4002
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Owen Family Funeral Home
1001 S. Huntington St.
Syracuse, IN 46567
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Owen Family Funeral Home
1001 S. Huntington St.
Syracuse, IN 46567
View Map
Marsha Woodworth


1966 - 2019
Marsha Woodworth Obituary

SYRACUSE - Marsha M. Woodworth, 53, of Cromwell, Indiana, died on Friday, July 26, 2019.

She was born on July 24, 1966, in Marion, to Jimmie and G. Aliene (Hayes) Englehart.

She graduated in 1984, from Marion High School and moved to Cromwell 30 years ago. She was married on Dec. 10, 2008, in Cromwell, to David K. "Kelly" Woodworth, who survives.

She formerly worked at Union Products in Cromwell.

She is survived by her husband, Kelly Woodworth, of Cromwell; son, Derrick Gamble, of Fort Wayne; two stepdaughters, Andrea Hayslip, of Richwood, Ohio, and Megan Woodworth, of Elkhart; two grandchildren; mother, G. Aliene Englehart, of Marion; three sisters, Debbie Prickett, of Upland, Lisa (Rick) Duggan, and Susan (Danny) Charles, both of Sweetser; and brother, Greg Englehart, of Sweetser.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Owen Family Funeral Home, 1001 S. Huntington St., Syracuse, Indiana.

Memorial services will follow at 1 p.m. on Saturday in the funeral home, with Gregory Englehart officiating.

Cremation will take place at Cremation Services of Kosciusko County, 4356 N. S.R. 15, Warsaw.

Preferred memorials may be given to the Marsha Woodworth Funeral Fund, c/o Owen Family Funeral Home, 1001 S. Huntington St., Syracuse, IN 46567.

To send condolences to the family in memory of Marsha Marie Woodworth, please visit www.owenfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Aug. 1, 2019
