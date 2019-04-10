AUBURN - Marshal "Dean" Heingartner, 84, of Auburn, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at his home with his family at his side.

He was born Aug. 4, 1934, in Fort Wayne to George and Geraldine Heingartner.

He was a police officer for the City of Fort Wayne, retiring on July 17, 1978.

He was an active member of Ascension Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne.

Dean married Hannelore Kraus on Aug. 28, 1972, in Bryan, Ohio, and she survives.

Also surviving are four sons, Keith M. and Brenda Heingartner of Jacksonville, Texas, Kirt M. Heingartner of Jacksonville, Texas, Kenneth D. and Peggy Heingartner of Fort Wayne, and Michael D. Badger of Auburn; three daughters, Kelly and Bobby Asher of Fort Wayne, Debbie Riley of Fort Wayne and Hanna Michelle and Tony Everidge of Hudson; two brothers, Daniel and Jane Heingartner of Wolcottville and Donald and Loretta Heingartner of Albion; two sisters, Patricia Lytal of California and Donna and Eugene Springer of Ashley; and 12 grandchildren.

Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, at Lindenwood Cemetery in Fort Wayne. Calling is Sunday, April 14, 2019, from 2-5 p.m. at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn. Preferred memorials are to Riley Children's Hospital or .

To send condolences visit fellerandclark.com.