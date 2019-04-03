ANGOLA - Marshall W. Graves, 82, died Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Northern Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Angola.

Mr. Graves was born Sept, 3, 1936, in Acton, Kentucky, to the late Harry W. and Lillie (Bottoms) Graves. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

Mr. Graves retired from Moore's Business Forms in Angola after 30 years of service. He enjoyed doing taxidermy, hunting, collecting antiques and firearms.

He is survived by one son, Eric Graves of Angola, two grandchildren, Ryan Graves of Dallas, Texas, and April Williams of Detroit, Michigan; and one great-grandchild, Landon Williams.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Mike A. Graves; and a brother, Gene Graves.

Funeral services for Marshall W. Graves will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019, at H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, 108 S. West St., Angola, with Pastor Tracey A. Zimmerman of the Angola United Methodist Church officiating. Burial with military graveside services will follow in Circle Cemetery, Hudson.

Visitation will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the funeral home.

Memorials are to the , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Arrangements and assisting the family have been entrusted to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Angola.