Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
875 S Wayne St
Waterloo, IN 46793
(260) 837-2581
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
875 S Wayne St
Waterloo, IN 46793
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
875 S Wayne St
Waterloo, IN 46793
Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
875 S Wayne St
Waterloo, IN 46793
Martha Freed Obituary

FORT WAYNE - Martha Marie Freed, 79, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, at her home in Fort Wayne.

She was born July 12, 1939, in Garrett to Edward M. and Charlotte A. (Woodcock) Shutt. They are deceased.

Martha graduated from St. Francis College with a bachelor of science degree and later graduated with a nursing degree from Parkview United Methodist School of Nursing.

Mrs. Freed worked as a registered nurse for Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne for more than 20 years, retiring in 2003. After her retirement, she began working for the Parkview Hospice program in Fort Wayne for the past several years.

Martha was an active member of The Chapel in Fort Wayne. She was also a member of the Senior Connection.

She enjoyed western square-dancing, reading, sewing, cooking and baking, and working outdoors in her yard and garden.

Surviving are three children and their spouses, Mark E. and Debra Freed, of Ashley, Marcene L. "Marcy" and Blaine Lumpkins, of Fremont, and Marilyn D. "Rocky" and Kevin DeLucenay, of Coldwater, Michigan; three grandchildren, Spencer David Freed, Jessica Lynn Freed and Erica Marie DeLucenay; two stepgrandchildren, Kristina DeLucenay and Nicholas DeLucenay; six great-grandchildren; and two brothers and their spouses, Robert L. and Barb Shutt, of Edgerton, Ohio, and James M. and Mary Ann Shutt, of Georgetown, Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Beverly I. Macrae and Mary Ann Warstler; two brothers, LeRoy E. Shutt and Louis C. Shutt; uncle and aunt, Ambrose and Edith Miller; and aunt, Florence Berndt.

Services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, with visitation from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Burial will take place at Cedar Creek Cemetery in rural Garrett.

Visitation also will be from 4-7 p.m., Friday, June 28, 2019, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to Matthew 25.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.

Published in KPCNews on June 26, 2019
