KENDALLVILLE - Martha A. Routsong, age 97, of Kendallville, died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville.

Mrs. Routsong was born Dec. 7, 1922, to Waldo and Pearl (DeLong) Wolfe in Steuben County, Indiana. She married Lloyd Routsong on April 23, 1940, at Pleasant Lake, Indiana.

Martha worked for 26 years at the Central Drug Store in Kendallville. She then moved, with her husband, to Las Vegas, Nevada from 1979 to 1997, then returning to Kendallville to live. Martha and Lloyd's time in Las Vegas was like a long vacation, where they enjoyed the time with their two oldest sons. Martha also worked at the MGM giftshop and later in a drug store there.

Survivors include sons Roger and Jan Routsong of Las Vegas, David Routsong of Las Vegas and Bill and Linda Routsong of Kendallville; nine grandchildren, Melissa and John Owen of Fort Wayne; Dr. Michael and Kim Routsong of Fort Wayne; Elizabeth and Abram Gregory of Plainfield; Nathan and Tara Routsong of Fort Wayne; Nicholas and Carissa Routsong of Mesa, Arizona; Kevin and Gail Routsong; Scott Routsong; Joseph Routsong of Las Vegas; and Chastity Thomason of Las Vegas; 25 great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren; and sister Marian Hepner of Kendallville.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Lloyd in 2005, a great-granddaughter and two brothers, Lewis Wolfe and Walter Wolfe.

A private funeral service will be held at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville with Dr. Michael Routsong officiating. Burial will take place at a later date at Lake View Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.