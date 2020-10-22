Martha Sprague

KENDALLVILLE - Martha R. Sprague, age 97, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Lutheran Life Village in Kendallville.

She was born on Feb. 22, 1923, the daughter of Roscoe and Ethel Gertrude (Stocker) LeCount in Cromwell, Indiana.

On June 14, 1941, she married Frank Sprague Jr., in Ligonier. He passed away on Oct. 9, 2001.

Martha is survived by her children, Rebecca Owen, of Kendallville, William (Pat) Sprague, of Ligonier, Cecilia (Lynn) Nodine, of Albion and Thomas Sprague of Ligonier; grandchildren, Brian Nodine, of Albion, Kimberly (Greg) Lambert, of Cromwell, Paul (Jeni) Kern, of Wakarusa, Rhonda (Joey) Jacobs, of Cromwell, Jason Owen, of Chicago, Dustin (Carrie) Sprague, of Fort Wayne, Doug Sprague, of Kendallville and Leah (Clint) Stedge, of Fort Wayne; 17 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Jack (Barb) LeCount, of Ligonier; and sister, Mary Brock, of Milford.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Glory Kern; brothers, Maurice, Herbert, Roscoe Jr., Ray, and Robert LeCount; and sisters, Luella Jones, Elsie Griffith and Gertie Lehman.

Martha graduated from Ligonier High School in 1941.

She was a member of American Legion Post 243 Auxiliary for 50 years and belonged to the Ligonier Historical Society.

Martha loved her grandchildren and playing games with them. She also loved the Cubs, fishing and mushroom hunting.

A funeral service will be held in Martha's honor at 4 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.

Pastor Joey Nelson will officiate.

A gathering of family and friends will take place from 1-4 p.m., prior to the service on Sunday.

A cremation committal will take place at Legacy Remembrance Center in Ligonier, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Visiting Nurse Hospice of Fort Wayne.

Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.