1/1
Martha Sprague
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

KENDALLVILLE - Martha R. Sprague, age 97, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Lutheran Life Village in Kendallville.

She was born on Feb. 22, 1923, the daughter of Roscoe and Ethel Gertrude (Stocker) LeCount in Cromwell, Indiana.

On June 14, 1941, she married Frank Sprague Jr., in Ligonier. He passed away on Oct. 9, 2001.

Martha is survived by her children, Rebecca Owen, of Kendallville, William (Pat) Sprague, of Ligonier, Cecilia (Lynn) Nodine, of Albion and Thomas Sprague of Ligonier; grandchildren, Brian Nodine, of Albion, Kimberly (Greg) Lambert, of Cromwell, Paul (Jeni) Kern, of Wakarusa, Rhonda (Joey) Jacobs, of Cromwell, Jason Owen, of Chicago, Dustin (Carrie) Sprague, of Fort Wayne, Doug Sprague, of Kendallville and Leah (Clint) Stedge, of Fort Wayne; 17 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Jack (Barb) LeCount, of Ligonier; and sister, Mary Brock, of Milford.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Glory Kern; brothers, Maurice, Herbert, Roscoe Jr., Ray, and Robert LeCount; and sisters, Luella Jones, Elsie Griffith and Gertie Lehman.

Martha graduated from Ligonier High School in 1941.

She was a member of American Legion Post 243 Auxiliary for 50 years and belonged to the Ligonier Historical Society.

Martha loved her grandchildren and playing games with them. She also loved the Cubs, fishing and mushroom hunting.

A funeral service will be held in Martha's honor at 4 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.

Pastor Joey Nelson will officiate.

A gathering of family and friends will take place from 1-4 p.m., prior to the service on Sunday.

A cremation committal will take place at Legacy Remembrance Center in Ligonier, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Visiting Nurse Hospice of Fort Wayne.

Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
1589 Lincolnway South
Ligonier, IN 46767
260-894-4900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved