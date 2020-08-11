Martha White

AUBURN - Martha Jean White, 58, passed away on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at her home in Auburn, Indiana, surrounded by family.

She was born on July 14, 1962, in Murray, Kentucky, to Jessie Lonice and Lillie Carolyn (Thorne) Cannady. They have both preceded her in death.

Martha was a 1980 graduate of Eastside High School.

She married Paul Eugene White on April 2, 1983, in Butler, Indiana, and he passed away on Oct. 28, 2014.

Martha worked as a CNA and QMA for Betz Nursing Home in Auburn for 23 years, retiring in 2009.

Martha loved spending time with her entire family, especially her children and grandchildren.

Surviving are three children, Melissa Ann Gerbers, of Auburn, Melanie Dawn White, of Auburn and Paul Eugene (Jami) White Jr., of Auburn; six grandchildren, Corbyn White, Riley White, Lily White, Jaime White, Xander Gerbers and Kendall Gerbers; and four siblings and their spouses, James Lonice and Gloria Cannady, of Butler, Melinda Ann and Denny Vian, of Corunna, Karen "Susie" and Gray Pinkston, of Butler, and William David and Melinda Cannady, of Butler.

There will be a private family service held at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to DeKalb County Relay For Life. Please make checks payable to the American Cancer Society and mail to Donna Seiler, 6310 C.R. 31, Auburn, IN 46706.

