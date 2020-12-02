Martha Wright

AUBURN - Martha F. Wright, 68, of Auburn, died Monday Nov. 30, 2020 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Martha was born March 8, 1952 in Winchester, a daughter of the late Marvin and Stella Keys.

Before Martha's retirement, she had worked as a bookkeeper at Hawk Haynie Kammeyer & Smith Attorneys at Law in Fort Wayne.

Martha is survived by her husband of 49 years, Ronnie Wright of Auburn; sons, Brad (Melissa Rennaker) Wright of Auburn and Brian (Kara) Wright of Fishers; grandchildren, Brooke, Dayton, Morgan & Audrey Wright; and a brother, Marvin (Anna) Keys of Louisville.

Funeral service for Martha will be held at noon on Friday Dec. 4, 2020 with visitation from 10-12 p.m. at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services 502 N. Main Street, Auburn. Pastor Stuart Kruse will be officiating. Face masks and social distancing will be required and only 25 people at a time will be allowed to be in the funeral home for the visitation.

Burial will be held in Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn.

Memorial donations may be made to American Heart Association.

