Martha Wright
1952 - 2020
Martha Wright

AUBURN - Martha F. Wright, 68, of Auburn, died Monday Nov. 30, 2020 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Martha was born March 8, 1952 in Winchester, a daughter of the late Marvin and Stella Keys.

Before Martha's retirement, she had worked as a bookkeeper at Hawk Haynie Kammeyer & Smith Attorneys at Law in Fort Wayne.

Martha is survived by her husband of 49 years, Ronnie Wright of Auburn; sons, Brad (Melissa Rennaker) Wright of Auburn and Brian (Kara) Wright of Fishers; grandchildren, Brooke, Dayton, Morgan & Audrey Wright; and a brother, Marvin (Anna) Keys of Louisville.

Funeral service for Martha will be held at noon on Friday Dec. 4, 2020 with visitation from 10-12 p.m. at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services 502 N. Main Street, Auburn. Pastor Stuart Kruse will be officiating. Face masks and social distancing will be required and only 25 people at a time will be allowed to be in the funeral home for the visitation.

Burial will be held in Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn.

Memorial donations may be made to American Heart Association.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Dec. 2, 2020.
