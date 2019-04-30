KPCNews Obituaries
PORTLAND - Martin Hugh Lee, 88, of Portland, died Friday April 26, 2019, in the IU Jay County Hospital.

He was born in Portland on April 9, 1931, the son of Richard and Lottie (Cox) Lee. He was married April 2, 1999, to Donna Marie Moore Garlinger who survives. He was a sergeant major in the U.S. Army from 1945-1968. He later worked as an insurance claims adjuster. He was a member of Halfway Lodge 298 in Redkey, the Shrine, York Rite, American Legion in Ridgeville, VFW in Geneva, D.A.V., WW II War Museum, Korean War Museum, the National Museum of the United States Army and Boy Scouts.

Surviving are his wife, Donna; three sons, Sean Lee of Woodbury, Minnesota, Michael Lee of Fort Wayne and Jeffrey Lee of Kalamazoo, Michigan; one daughter, Debra Lee of Montville, Michigan; one brother, Forrest Lee of Richmond; and one granddaughter.

Funeral services will be Thursday, May 3, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Baird-Freeman Funeral Home, 221 N. Meridian St., Portland, with Pastor Gordon Jackson presiding. Jay Lodge 87 F&AM will perform Masonic services as part of the funeral. Burial with military graveside rites by Ridgeville American Legion will follow in the Gravel Hill Cemetery west of Bryant. Visitation will be Thursday, May 3, from 12-2 p.m. Memorials can be made to Jay County Boy Scouts.

Online condolences may be offered at bairdfreeman.com.

Published in KPCNews on Apr. 30, 2019
