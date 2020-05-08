KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Rowe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin Rowe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martin Rowe Obituary

FORT WAYNE - Martin L. Rowe, 66, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

Born in Angola, Indiana, Martin was the son of the late Leroy and Marian Rowe.

Martin graduated from Angola High School.

He owned and operated Housewrights Inc., a plumbing company, for the past 26 years.

He loved being with his family playing games, camping, hiking, and a good joke. Martin was active in Boy Scouts and 4-H. His other hobbies included woodworking and timber framing.

Surviving are his wife of 37 years, Cindy Rowe; children, Megan (Timothy) Murray, Haley Rowe, and Drew Rowe; grandson, Elias Murray; sisters, Barbara (Terrance) McCormick, Karen (John) Dado, and Rita (Charles) Nedele.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Steuben County Cancer Association or by planting a tree.

Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Fort Wayne, is handling arrangements.

Published in KPCNews on May 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -