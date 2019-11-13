KPCNews Obituaries
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
(260) 665-3111
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
SonLight Community Church
Angola, IN
View Map
1959 - 2019
Marty Miller Obituary

ANGOLA - Marty G. Miller, 60, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born on March 13, 1959, in Angola, Indiana, to Gerald Z. and Kathryn Jane (Parrish) Miller.

He graduated from Angola High School.

Marty had worked previously at EMF Corp. in Angola, Indiana.

His passion was working on cars and racing stock cars in his younger years. Then his life changed abruptly due to an accident when he was 21, and most people knew him and how he lived life after that. His favorite thing to do was eating out as much as he could, surrounded by people to talk and laugh with.

Surviving are his sisters, Judith (Chuck) Rheutan, of Salem, Ohio, and Vickie (Michael) Osborne, of Angola, Indiana. Also surviving are his two nieces, Olivia Bratton and Jill Rheutan; two nephews, Mark Osborne and Burton Rheutan; and his great-nephew, Harris Bratton.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial services will be on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at 1 p.m., at SonLight Community Church, Angola, Indiana.

Burial will be at Circle Hill Cemetery, Angola, Indiana.

Memorials may be given to , P.O. Box 1893, Memphis, TN 38101.

Condolences may be expressed online through www.weichtfh.com.

Arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.

Published in KPCNews on Nov. 13, 2019
