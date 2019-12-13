|
FORT WAYNE - Marvin Fellers, 97, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at The Towne House in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Marvin was born in Saguache, Colorado, on Aug. 1, 1922, to William and Belle Fellers. They preceded him in death.
He earned three degrees, while in Colorado.
He married Ruth Slonecker in 1949, and she preceded him in death.
Marvin served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and the Korean conflict.
In 1955, he moved to Des Moines, Iowa, and began working at Drake University as an instructor. He retired 30 years later after serving in several positions, including Acting Dean of the College of Education.
Marvin was known as the family storyteller. His family counted on him for the tales of family experiences.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially Sunday dinners.
Marvin is survived by his daughter, Julie (Larry) Hook; daughter-in-law, Patti Fellers; grandchildren, Karen (Steve) Case, Gail Hook, Michael Fellers, David Fellers, and Anelise Fellers; great-grandchildren, Colton and Ella Case; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jack Fellers; three brothers; and one sister.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at The Towne House, Medicare Lounge, Door #4, 2209 St. Joe Center Road, from 2-4 p.m.
Marvin and his son-in-law, Larry, attended the 25th Honor Flight in 2017, and would like the memorials to be directed to Honor Flight of NE Indiana, PO Box 5, Huntertown, IN 46748.
Inurnment will take place in Des Moines, Iowa at a later date.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.