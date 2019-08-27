|
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Marvin J. Fortune, 63, of Louisville, Kentucky, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Baptist Health Hospital in Louisville. He had been in failing health for two years. He was born July 10, 1956, in Racine, Wisconsin, to Donna (Billington) Ross. He had lived in Louisville 15 years, coming from Racine, Wisconsin. However, most of his life was spent in Hazard, Kentucky. Dr. Fortune had earned his PhD, and was a psychiatrist at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. Marvin loved the Lord and his family. Being a very generous person, he had a big heart and loved deeply. He also enjoyed traveling. Surviving are a son, Charles (Delora) Reed, of Topeka, Indiana; a daughter-in-law, Melissa Reed, of Goshen, Indiana; five grandchildren, Zephanie Reed, Christopher Reed, Alex Reed, Andrew Reed, and Raymond Reed; four great-grandchildren, Felicity Reed, Natalie Reed, Kacy Reed, and Jaxon Reed; a brother, Scotty Ross, of Louisville; and a special uncle, Howard Billington, of Louisville. He was preceded in death by his mother, Donna Ross; his grandmother, Margaret Billington; and a son, Ernest Reed. Funeral services will be Thursday, Aug.29, 2019, at 4 p.m., at Ashley Love-Divine Baptist Church in Ashley, Indiana, with Pastor Phil Lucas officiating. Calling is Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, from 2-6 p.m., with an evening service at 6 p.m. There will also be calling on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, from noon to 4 p.m., at the church. Preferred memorials are to the family. Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, Indiana, is assisting the family with arrangements. Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.