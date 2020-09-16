AUBURN - Mary Ann (Daly) Dolezal, 87, of Auburn, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 at her home.

Mary Ann was raised by her grandparents, Anna & Owen Daly and began life in San Pierre, Indiana with her mother Herretta (Daly) Sharritt.

She spent many happy days with her sister, Eleanor Jordan, brother, Bob Sharritt, step-father, Earl Sharritt and several cousins. She married James Gehring in 1955.

Jim and Mary had two daughters, Judy and Celine. Jim preceded her in death after a farming accident. Mary Ann then married her devoted husband, Ben Dolezal in 1962 and the family later welcomed another daughter, Angela. Ben preceded Mary Ann in death.

Mary Ann was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Auburn and was devoted to the catholic mass, praying the rosary and playing the church organ in San Pierre, Indiana.

Mary Ann was a grateful cancer survivor who was devoted to her family, the Chicago Bull and connecting with family and friends through Facebook.

She is survived by her daughters, Judy (Bud) Childers of Summerville, South Carolina, Celine Maciejewski of Auburn, Angela (Jim) Reutebuch of Auburn; grandchildren, Brett (Kristen) Childers of Fort Mill, South Carolina, Brad Childers of Summerville, South Carolina, Jessica Reutebuch of Indianapolis, and Jared Reutebuch of Auburn; great grandsons, Brady, Boyd and Bennett Childers all of Fort Mill, South Carolina; sister, Eleanor Jordan of DeMotte; and a brother Bob Sharritt of Michigan City. And many wonderful nieces and nephews that have been a part of her life.

A private mass of Christian burial will be held at Sorrowful Mother Catholic Church, Wheatfield, Indiana. Father Michael McKinney will be officiating. Burial will be held in Sorrowful Mother Catholic Cemetery, Wheatfield, Indiana.

Memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society, masses at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church or Sorrowful Mother Catholic Church.

Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn. To sign the online guest book, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.