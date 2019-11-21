KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Independent Baptist Church
South Milford, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Independent Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Lindsay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Lindsay


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann Lindsay Obituary

KENDALLVILLE - Mary Ann Lindsay, 64, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at her residence in Kendallville, Indiana.

Mary Ann was born in West Liberty, Kentucky, on Sept. 9, 1955, to Raymond Lewis and Irene (Collins) Belcher. They preceded her in death.

She married David Warren Griffith-Lindsay on July 7, 2007, at Independent Baptist Church in South Milford.

Survivors include her husband, David Lindsay, of Kendallville; son, Jason and Nancy Stanley, of Wolcottville; stepson, Robert Lindsay, of Wolcottville; three grandsons, Matthew Stanley, Ethan Stanley, and Alexander Stanley; sister, Jeanne and Mark Hart, of Kendallville; sister, Faye Martin, of Kendallville; and brother, Donald Lewis, of Kendallville.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Kathy Lewis in 2009.

Visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, after 3 p.m., at Independent Baptist Church in South Milford.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Independent Baptist Church.

Burial will follow at Orange Cemetery near Rome City.

Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.

Published in KPCNews on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hite Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -