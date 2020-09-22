AUBURN - Mary Ann Martin, 78, died peacefully at home on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, with her family at her side.

She was born Nov. 28, 1941, in Auburn, Indiana, to Joseph D. and Leona H. (Crooks) Davidson, and they have both passed away.

She was a 1959 graduate of Auburn High School and worked as a Teacher's Aide in Physical Therapy for DeKalb Central Schools for 28 years, retiring in 2009.

Mary Ann was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Auburn, Ladies B.P.O.E. (Elks), Red Hat Ladies and Auburn Literary Club. She was an active volunteer with the March of Dimes and Eckhart Public Library.

She married Richard "Dick" Martin on Nov. 11, 1961, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and he survives in Auburn.

Also surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Mark A. and Susan Martin, of Brownsburg, Indiana, and Jeffrey S. and Tricia Martin, of Auburn; one granddaughter, Jenna Martin; five brothers and a sister, Michael (Susie) Davidson, of Auburn, John P. (Jenny) Davidson, of Auburn, William A. (Jane) Davidson, of Auburn, Robert D. Davidson, of Waterloo, Daniel R. Davidson, of Fort Wayne and Jane E. Davidson, of Auburn.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 E. 7th St., Auburn, with Father Timothy Wrozek officiating.

A private family burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.

Calling is from 4-7 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, and also one hour prior to the Mass Friday from 9-10 a.m., at the church.

Preferred memorials are to the DeKalb County Humane Shelter, Alzheimer's Association or Heartland Hospice.

To send condolences please visit www.fellerandclark.com.