CHURUBUSCO - Mary Ann Riecke, 88, a Churubusco resident, died at 5:20 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at the family residence.

She was born August 18, 1930, in Churubusco, graduated from Churubusco High School in 1948 and then went to St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing and graduated in 1951.

On April 26, 1952, she was united in marriage to Robert L. Riecke, and the couple lived in the Churubusco area.

Her career with St. Joseph Hospital as a Registered Nurse spanned a period of 40 years where she worked in the orthopedics department and retired in 1992.

She was a member of St. John Bosco Catholic Church, Rosary Society and Saint Vincent DePaul Society.

Mary Ann loved flowers and loved baking and working in the kitchen at the church with funeral dinners. She was an avid Cubs and Purdue fan, but most of all her family and her faith came first in everything she did.

Mary Ann is survived by five daughters, Anne (Bill) Koehl of Fort Wayne, Marcia Hovermale of Lincoln, Nebraska, Nancy (John) Richards of Churubusco, Linda (Fred) Richards of Fort Wayne and Amy (Doug) Pence of Churubusco; three sons Tom (Mary) Riecke of Fort Wayne, Kevin (Trina) Riecke of Fort Wayne and Brian Riecke of Fort Wayne; 31 grandchildren; and 37 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 47 years of marriage Robert L. Riecke, great-grandson Caleb Hovermale and two brothers Max and Larry Barnhart.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at St. John Bosco Catholic Church in Churubusco, with Father Francis Chukwuma and Father Camillo Tirabassi as celebrants.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday at Sheets and Childs Funeral Home in Churubusco and one hour prior to services with a rosary service at 8 p.m.

Burial is at Eel River Cemetery, south of Churubusco.

For those who wish, memorials may be made to Masses or Heartland Hospice and Fort Wayne Women's Care Center, 4600 W. Jefferson Fort Wayne, IN 46804.

