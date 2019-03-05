KPCNews Obituaries
Mary Beth Knauss

Mary Beth Knauss Obituary

READING, Mich. - Mary Beth Knauss, 74, of Reading, Michigan, died Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Maplelawn Medical Care Facility in Coldwater.

She was born Jan. 9, 1945, in Hillsdale, Michigan, to Max and LaRue (Gowthrop) Brubaker. She married William Knauss on March 17, 1977, and he survives.

Funeral services for Mary Knauss will be Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 11:30a.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home – George White Chapel in Reading, Michigan, with Pastor Dave Binkley officiating. Interment will follow at Camden Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation Wednesday, March 6, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Published in KPCNews on Mar. 5, 2019
