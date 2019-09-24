KPCNews Obituaries
Young Family Funeral Home
222 S State St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-0950
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Young Family Funeral Home
222 S State St
Kendallville, IN 46755
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Gaspar Catholic Church
Rome City, IN
View Map
Mary Cantwell


1923 - 2019
Mary Cantwell Obituary

AVILLA - Mary Louise Cantwell, 95, of Avilla, Indiana, and formerly of Rome City, Indiana, died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at 11:20 p.m., at Presence Sacred Heart Home, Avilla.

She was born Nov. 26, 1923, in Fort Wayne, to Stephen F. and Eileen E. (Loos) DeWald.

On Jan. 7, 1950, in Fort Wayne, she married Howard C. Cantwell. He preceded her in death on Oct. 2, 2000.

Mrs. Cantwell was a homemaker.

She honorably served in the U.S. Navy WAVES during World War II.

She was a member of St. Gaspar Catholic Church in Rome City; the Rome City American Legion Post 381, where she was a past commander; and the Kendallville VFW Post 2749 Auxiliary.

Surviving are two daughters, Susan Cantwell, of Naples, Florida, and Annette (Gary) Leis, of LaOtto; four sons, John (Sandi) Cantwell, of Bloomington, Daniel (Mary Jill) Cantwell, of Auburn, Howard (Barbara) Cantwell, of Fort Wayne, and Timothy (Patricia) Cantwell, of Kendallville; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a brother, George (Martha) DeWald, of Rome City.

She was also preceded in death by a grandson, John C. "Bo" Cantwell Jr.; a sister, Katherine Blichert; and a brother, Stephen DeWald.

Funeral services will be Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at 11 a.m., at St. Gaspar Catholic Church, Rome City, with Fr. Osman Ramos officiating.

Burial will be at St. Gaspar Catholic Cemetery.

Calling is Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, from 5-7 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville.

Preferred memorials are to Masses at the church

Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Sept. 24, 2019
