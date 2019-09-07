|
ANGOLA - Mary E. Douglass, 89, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Golden Years Homestead in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born May 14, 1930, in Toledo, Ohio, to John and Sarah (McManus) McShane, who emigrated from Ireland. They preceded her in death.
Mary met Joseph M. Douglass Jr., at Bledsoe's Beach and they raised three daughters. Joe preceded her in death on Jan. 13, 1986.
Mary was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Angola, president and charter member of Angola Ladies of the Elks, past president of Lake James Ladies Golfers, past member of Steuben County Women's Club and a past member of Rho Chapter of Psi Iota Xi Sorority in Angola.
Mary enjoyed entertaining, living at Lake James, golfing, playing bridge, watching Notre Dame football and being with her many close friends and family.
She was an avid consumer of orange slices, Irish music and anything Kelly green.
Surviving are three daughters and sons-in-law, Diane (Greg) Sult, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Judy (Keith) Vosburgh, of Waterford, Michigan, and Sheila (Joel) Lash, of Albuquerque, New Mexico. Also surviving are four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joe; her two sisters, Marge Long and twin, Kathleen McShane; and a brother, James McShane.
Visitation will be Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, from 2-5 p.m., at H. E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, 108 S. West St., Angola, with a rosary service at 5 p.m.
An additional calling will be Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, from 10-11 a.m., at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 700 W. Maumee St, Angola, prior to an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, with Father Bernie Zajdel officiating.
Burial will follow the service at Circle Hill Cemetery in Angola.
The family requests memorials to be given in memory of Mary E. Douglass to Angola Elks Lodge Scholarship Fund or for Masses at St. Anthony's.
To send condolences to the family visit www.hejohnsonfh.com.
Arrangements and assisting the family have been entrusted to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Angola.