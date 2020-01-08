KPCNews Obituaries
|
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services
502 N. Main Street
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 925-3918
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services
502 N. Main Street
Auburn, IN 46706
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services
502 N. Main Street
Auburn, IN 46706
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
500 E. 7th St
Auburn, IN
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
500 E. 7th St
Auburn, IN
Mary Drake


1936 - 2020
Mary Drake Obituary

AUBURN - Mary E. Drake, 83, of Auburn, Indiana, died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn.

Mary was born July 13, 1936, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, a daughter of the late Joseph and Helania Hoevel.

Mary was a registered nurse and had worked at Parkview Hospital and various nursing homes in the area.

She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Auburn.

She is survived by 11 children; 32 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, with visitation one hour prior at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church 500 E. 7th St., Auburn.

Father Vincent Joseph, VC, will be officiating.

Visitation will also be held on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services 502 N. Main St., Auburn.

Burial will be held at Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne.

Memorial donations may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

To sign the online guestbook, or to leave a message of condolence, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.

Published in KPCNews on Jan. 8, 2020
