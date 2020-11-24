AUBURN - Mary Ellen Wolfe Nuttle Crawford, age 73, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Mary Ellen was born in Huntington, Indiana, on May 9, 1947, to Earl and Helen (Miller) Wolfe.

She was 1965 graduate of Northside High School in Fort Wayne.

She worked for Peoples Bank, which became Indiana Bank and then Summit Bank in Fort Wayne for 20 years. After working in banking she worked at Auburn Motor Sales for six years as the office manager. She then worked at TRW Automotive in Garrett, and she had currently been working for Kroger in Auburn.

Mary Ellen had been a member of St. Andrew Evangelical Church in Auburn, where she also had served as a deacon.

She was also a member of Psi Rho Sorority in Hamilton, AIB and the Tea Ladies Circle of friends.

She volunteered her time at DeKalb Memorial Hospital in Auburn and she also did water testing for Purdue University on Hamilton Lake.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Sherry and Ed Wilson, of Auburn; two granddaughters and their spouses, Brie and Brian Kline, of Waterloo and Autumn and Skylar Jacquay, of Auburn; three great-grandchildren, Timmy, Harley and Clark; sister, Molly Vakerics, of Virginia; sister-in-law; Ann Wolfe, of Columbia City; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepmother, Dorothy Wolfe; and one brother, Jim Wolfe.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, from noon to 3 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at 3 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn, with the Rev. Glen Francis officiating.

Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.

Memorial donations may be directed to WBCL Radio Network, 1115 W. Rudisill Boulevard, Fort Wayne, IN 46807 and the American Cancer Society, 111 E. Ludwig Road, Suite 105, Fort Wayne, IN 46825.

Per Gov. Holcomb's mandate, face coverings and social distancing will be required. There will only be 25 people allowed inside the funeral home for visitation at one time, so visitors may need to be prepared to wait outside.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.