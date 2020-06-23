Mary Gause

HUNTERTOWN - Mary "Jeanne" Gause, 85, of Huntertown, Indiana, passed away on June 19, 2020, at Lutheran Life Villages at Pine Valley.

She was born in Cumberland, Maryland, on May 4, 1935, to Oswald and Mary (Evans) Todd. They preceded her in death.

She spent her formative years in Garrett, Indiana, graduating from Garrett High School in 1953. She graduated from Ball State University with a teaching degree.

Jeanne was married to Paul W. Gause in Garrett, on June 28, 1958.

She worked as a swim teacher for many years at Northside High School. She was also the coach for the synchronized swim team the Riplets.

Jeanne is survived by her husband of 61 years, Paul W. Gause; her brother, Bill (Susan) Todd; three nieces, Lana (Danny) Brady, Sheila (Cory) Silverstein and Christine Manju; a nephew, Scotty (Isabelle) Todd; and her dog, Labelle.

Services will take place at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 10 a.m., with calling one hour prior to the service.

Family will also receive friends at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, from 5-7 p.m.

Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Huntertown.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Brookside Community Church.

Send an online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.