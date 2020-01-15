KPCNews Obituaries
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
875 S Wayne St
Waterloo, IN 46793
(260) 837-2581
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
875 S Wayne St
Waterloo, IN 46793
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
875 S Wayne St
Waterloo, IN 46793
View Map
1962 - 2020
Mary Hamman Obituary

BUTLER - Mary Ann Hamman, 57, of Butler, Indiana, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

She was born April 24, 1962, in Garrett, Indiana, to Raymond Gingery and Ruthann (Gabet) Gingery. Her father preceded her in death and her mother survives in Avilla.

She was a 1980 graduate of Garrett High School.

Mary worked as a dispatcher for North American Van Lines in Fort Wayne.

She was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Waterloo.

She married Jeffrey A. Hamman on Nov. 13, 1990, in Auburn, and he survives in Butler.

Also surviving are two children, Jennifer (Ceejay) McCoy, of Butler, and David Hamman, of Fort Wayne; two sisters, Susie (Kirk) Moore, of Coldwater, Michigan, and Diane (Bob) Osborn, of Fort Wayne; brother, Rich (Sonya) Gingery, of Fort Wayne; and a brother-in-law, Steve Wasson, of Avilla.

She was preceded in death by her father; sister, Sharon Wasson; and a brother, Bill Gingery.

Services will be at 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, with Father Vincent Joseph VC officiating.

Burial will take place at Butler Cemetery.

Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to Feller and Clark Funeral Home, to help with expenses.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.

Published in KPCNews on Jan. 15, 2020
