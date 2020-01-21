KPCNews Obituaries
Mary Hamman

Mary Hamman Obituary

Mary Hamman

BUTLER - Mary Ann Hamman, 57, of Butler, Indiana, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

She was born April 24, 1962, in Garrett, Indiana, to Raymond Gingery and Ruthann (Gabet) Gingery. Her father preceded her in death and her mother survives in Avilla.

She was a 1980 graduate of Garrett High School.

Mary worked as a dispatcher for North American Van Lines in Fort Wayne.

She was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Waterloo.

She married Jeffrey A. Hamman on Nov. 13, 1990, in Auburn, and he survives in Butler.

Also surviving are two children, Jennifer (Ceejay) McCoy, of Butler, and David Hamman, of Fort Wayne; two sisters, Susie (Kirk) Moore, of Coldwater, Michigan, and Diane (Bob) Osborn, of Fort Wayne; brother, Rich (Sonya) Gingery, of Fort Wayne; and a brother-in-law, Steve Wasson, of Avilla.

She was preceded in death by her father; sister, Sharon Wasson; and a brother, Bill Gingery.

Services were held Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, with Father Vincent Joseph VC officiating.

Burial took place at Butler Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to Feller & Clark Funeral Home, to help with expenses.

To send condolences, visit fellerandclark.com.

DeAnn Gaskill

BUTLER - DeAnn L. Gaskill, 73, of Butler, died Jan. 13, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.

Doris Kline

BUTLER - Doris B. Kline, 87, of Butler, died Jan. 11, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Janet Smith

ANGOLA - Janet Joan Smith, 91, of Crooked Lake, Angola and a graduate of St. Joe High School, died Jan. 16, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Bettie Evertts

HAMILTON - Bettie May Evertts, 92, of Hamilton and born in Butler, died Jan. 11, 2020.

H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, handled arrangements.

Donald Oberkiser

AUBURN - Donald G. Oberkiser, 70, of Auburn, died Jan. 12, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Gwendolyn Queen

AUBURN - Gwendolyn "Gwen" Queen, 74, of Auburn, died Nov. 28, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Norma Teixeira

AUBURN - Norma Y. "Pinky" Teixeira, 86, of Auburn, died Jan. 12, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Richard Waring Sr.

AUBURN - Richard John Waring Sr., 89, of Auburn, died Jan. 18, 2020.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.

Kenneth Johnston

KENDALLVILLE - Kenneth "Kenny" Gene Johnson, 89, of Kendallville, died Jan. 17, 2020.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Anthony Martinez

KENDALLVILLE - Anthony Louis Martinez, 81, of Kendallville, died Jan. 11, 2020.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Jay Hilliard

AVILLA - Jay W. Hilliard, 70, of Avilla, died Jan. 15, 2020.

Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, is handling arrangements.

Lavorna Fulk

ROME CITY - Lavorna B. Fulk, 81, of Rome City, died Jan. 12, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Gary Masters

ROME CITY - Gary Masters, 71, of Rome City, died Jan. 13, 2020.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Lois Shively

WOLF LAKE - Lois Irene Shively, 90, of Wolf Lake, died Jan. 16, 2020.

Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City, is handling arrangements.

Byron Drew Jr.

ANGOLA - Byron Craig Drew Jr., 81, of Angola, died Jan. 13, 2020.

Advantage Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fort Wayne, is handling arrangements.

Thomas Dunn Sr.

ANGOLA - Thomas L. Dunn Sr., 78, of Angola, died Jan. 9, 2020.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.

David Griffin

ANGOLA - David C. Griffin, 68, of Angola, died Jan. 16, 2020.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.

Stephen Koher

ANGOLA - Stephen R. Koher, 79, of Angola, died Jan. 12, 2020.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.

James Parnin

ANGOLA - James M. "Jim" Parnin, 85, of Angola, died Jan. 14, 2020.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.

James Schlup

ANGOLA - James W. "Jim" Schlup, 86, of Angola, died Jan. 8, 2020.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Jack Warner

ANGOLA - Jack A. Warner, 74, of Angola, died Jan. 13, 2020.

Kelsey T. Byers, Anatomical Education Program and Mortuary Service at Indiana University School of Medicine, handled arrangements.

Lawrence Burch

FREMONT - Lawrence J. Burch, 87, of Fremont, died Jan. 14, 2020.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.

Stephen Coburn

FREMONT - Stephen James (Coby) Coburn, 49, of Fremont, died Jan. 11, 2020.

A memorial service is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the Fremont High School auditorium.

Dale Hart

FREMONT - Dale Walter Hart, 82, of Fremont, died Jan. 15, 2020.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.

John Maloy

FREMONT - John F. Maloy, 81, of Fremont, died Jan. 15, 2020.

Parson Mortuary, Muncie, handled arrangements.

Robert Stafford

FREMONT - Robert R. Stafford, 84, of Fremont, died Jan. 14, 2020.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.

Brenda Isaacs

CLEAR LAKE - Brenda A. Isaac, 80, of Clear Lake, died Jan. 15, 2020.

Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio, handled arrangements.

Published in KPCNews on Jan. 21, 2020
