Mary Hamman
BUTLER - Mary Ann Hamman, 57, of Butler, Indiana, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
She was born April 24, 1962, in Garrett, Indiana, to Raymond Gingery and Ruthann (Gabet) Gingery. Her father preceded her in death and her mother survives in Avilla.
She was a 1980 graduate of Garrett High School.
Mary worked as a dispatcher for North American Van Lines in Fort Wayne.
She was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Waterloo.
She married Jeffrey A. Hamman on Nov. 13, 1990, in Auburn, and he survives in Butler.
Also surviving are two children, Jennifer (Ceejay) McCoy, of Butler, and David Hamman, of Fort Wayne; two sisters, Susie (Kirk) Moore, of Coldwater, Michigan, and Diane (Bob) Osborn, of Fort Wayne; brother, Rich (Sonya) Gingery, of Fort Wayne; and a brother-in-law, Steve Wasson, of Avilla.
She was preceded in death by her father; sister, Sharon Wasson; and a brother, Bill Gingery.
Services were held Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, with Father Vincent Joseph VC officiating.
Burial took place at Butler Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to Feller & Clark Funeral Home, to help with expenses.
To send condolences, visit fellerandclark.com.
DeAnn Gaskill
BUTLER - DeAnn L. Gaskill, 73, of Butler, died Jan. 13, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.
Doris Kline
BUTLER - Doris B. Kline, 87, of Butler, died Jan. 11, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Janet Smith
ANGOLA - Janet Joan Smith, 91, of Crooked Lake, Angola and a graduate of St. Joe High School, died Jan. 16, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Bettie Evertts
HAMILTON - Bettie May Evertts, 92, of Hamilton and born in Butler, died Jan. 11, 2020.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, handled arrangements.
Donald Oberkiser
AUBURN - Donald G. Oberkiser, 70, of Auburn, died Jan. 12, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Gwendolyn Queen
AUBURN - Gwendolyn "Gwen" Queen, 74, of Auburn, died Nov. 28, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Norma Teixeira
AUBURN - Norma Y. "Pinky" Teixeira, 86, of Auburn, died Jan. 12, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Richard Waring Sr.
AUBURN - Richard John Waring Sr., 89, of Auburn, died Jan. 18, 2020.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.
Kenneth Johnston
KENDALLVILLE - Kenneth "Kenny" Gene Johnson, 89, of Kendallville, died Jan. 17, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Anthony Martinez
KENDALLVILLE - Anthony Louis Martinez, 81, of Kendallville, died Jan. 11, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Jay Hilliard
AVILLA - Jay W. Hilliard, 70, of Avilla, died Jan. 15, 2020.
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, is handling arrangements.
Lavorna Fulk
ROME CITY - Lavorna B. Fulk, 81, of Rome City, died Jan. 12, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Gary Masters
ROME CITY - Gary Masters, 71, of Rome City, died Jan. 13, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Lois Shively
WOLF LAKE - Lois Irene Shively, 90, of Wolf Lake, died Jan. 16, 2020.
Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City, is handling arrangements.
Byron Drew Jr.
ANGOLA - Byron Craig Drew Jr., 81, of Angola, died Jan. 13, 2020.
Advantage Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fort Wayne, is handling arrangements.
Thomas Dunn Sr.
ANGOLA - Thomas L. Dunn Sr., 78, of Angola, died Jan. 9, 2020.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
David Griffin
ANGOLA - David C. Griffin, 68, of Angola, died Jan. 16, 2020.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
Stephen Koher
ANGOLA - Stephen R. Koher, 79, of Angola, died Jan. 12, 2020.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
James Parnin
ANGOLA - James M. "Jim" Parnin, 85, of Angola, died Jan. 14, 2020.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
James Schlup
ANGOLA - James W. "Jim" Schlup, 86, of Angola, died Jan. 8, 2020.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Jack Warner
ANGOLA - Jack A. Warner, 74, of Angola, died Jan. 13, 2020.
Kelsey T. Byers, Anatomical Education Program and Mortuary Service at Indiana University School of Medicine, handled arrangements.
Lawrence Burch
FREMONT - Lawrence J. Burch, 87, of Fremont, died Jan. 14, 2020.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.
Stephen Coburn
FREMONT - Stephen James (Coby) Coburn, 49, of Fremont, died Jan. 11, 2020.
A memorial service is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the Fremont High School auditorium.
Dale Hart
FREMONT - Dale Walter Hart, 82, of Fremont, died Jan. 15, 2020.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.
John Maloy
FREMONT - John F. Maloy, 81, of Fremont, died Jan. 15, 2020.
Parson Mortuary, Muncie, handled arrangements.
Robert Stafford
FREMONT - Robert R. Stafford, 84, of Fremont, died Jan. 14, 2020.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
Brenda Isaacs
CLEAR LAKE - Brenda A. Isaac, 80, of Clear Lake, died Jan. 15, 2020.
Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio, handled arrangements.